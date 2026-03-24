Arjun Krish Interview — Finding freedom through film
Arjun Krish, a 30-year-old from Ettumanoor in Kottayam, is still processing the journey that led to his short film F for Freedom receiving major recognition at the recently announced 33rd Kerala State Television Awards, where it won Best Telefilm. Its producers were also honoured, and dubbing artist and actor Sreeja Ravi won Best Dubbing Artist.
The short film follows classical dancer-turned-homemaker Shyama Gauri (Laya Simpson), who begins to rediscover herself after confronting her son’s sexual identity. The film unfolds as an exploration of family tensions, acceptance and personal freedom. Told largely from the mother’s perspective, this family drama traces her growing passion for filmmaking, weaving together themes of gender and individuality.
“Looking back, it’s been a long learning process for us,” says Arjun. “When we started, we had no contacts in the film industry and very little idea about direction as a craft.” What began as a simple idea about a dysfunctional family on a trip gradually evolved into a more layered story. “We went over budget, faced issues during COVID, had to replace an actor at the last minute, and even had to change locations due to heavy rain,” he recalls. “Probably if we had written it now, we would’ve made it more grounded, but despite all that, I’m genuinely happy with how it turned out.”
A defining aspect of F for Freedom is his collaboration with co-director, the 50-year-old Ria Dinesh, whose age and life experience brought a distinct perspective. Despite the two-decade age gap, Arjun says the partnership was seamless. “Even though she’s older, she’s incredibly energetic and open-minded. There was never any feeling of a generation gap. We complemented each other well,” he says, crediting her for bringing maturity and depth to the narrative. Backed by a close-knit support system, including his mother, Ria's husband and friends who stepped in as producers, the film came together against the odds.
Balancing the film’s themes required careful structuring. “That was definitely a challenge,” Arjun admits. “We started with the family dynamics first, understanding the relationships within the family.” The breakthrough came with a key narrative device. “The turning point came when we introduced the idea of a ‘film within a film’,” he says. “At its core, the film is about personal freedom across genders and recognising one’s own identity and happiness,” he adds, noting that the film is also a tribute to mothers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of family.
Casting for Shyama was shaped by both ambition and limitation. “We were looking for someone who could portray a young mother who is also a dancer and had a certain screen presence. Initially, we had hoped to approach more established actors, such as Divya Unni or Vinduja Menon, but we didn’t have the necessary contacts. We discovered Laya through social media,” he says. “In hindsight, casting Laya was the perfect decision. Her performance exceeded our expectations.” There was also a full-circle moment when Vinduja later served on the jury and congratulated the team.
The dubbing for Shyama proved transformative. “We were struggling to find the right voice for the lead character,” Arjun says. When Sreeja Ravi came on board, the team initially had reservations. “Given how instantly recognisable and familiar Sreeja chechi's voice is to audiences, we had our doubts.” Those concerns quickly faded. “She spent two days with us as a dubbing coordinator, then tried dubbing a scene herself, and it clicked instantly. It was as if the character had finally found its voice.” Reflecting on her recognition, he adds, “We were happier about chechi receiving the award than our own.”
A former UPSC civil services aspirant, Arjun had reached the interview stage before the pandemic altered his trajectory. During that period, he discovered an interest in writing and direction, which led him to filmmaking. Even now, he teaches at a civil service academy to support himself. Looking ahead, Arjun is focused on directing feature films. “After the award, things have become more favourable, and my aim is to fully transition into filmmaking soon,” he signs off.