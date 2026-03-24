Arjun Krish Interview — Finding freedom through film

“Looking back, it’s been a long learning process for us,” says Arjun. “When we started, we had no contacts in the film industry and very little idea about direction as a craft.” What began as a simple idea about a dysfunctional family on a trip gradually evolved into a more layered story. “We went over budget, faced issues during COVID, had to replace an actor at the last minute, and even had to change locations due to heavy rain,” he recalls. “Probably if we had written it now, we would’ve made it more grounded, but despite all that, I’m genuinely happy with how it turned out.”