Tovino Thomas-starrer Pallichattambi gets a new release date, teaser on the way

The makers of Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, have postponed the film’s release by a day. The period drama will now hit theatres on April 10 instead of the previously announced April 9, as the original date coincides with the Kerala Assembly elections voting day. The announcement was made on Sunday, with the team also confirming that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on March 23.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, Pallichattambi is set in the late 1950s and revolves around migrant farming communities in Kerala’s high ranges. The film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Vinod Kedamangalam and Prashanth Alexander. The script is written by S Suresh Babu, known for films such as Dada Sahib, Shikkar and Oruthee.
The technical team of Pallichattambi includes cinematographer Tijo Tomy, editor Sreejith Sarang and music director Jakes Bejoy. The film is produced by Noufal, Brijeesh and the CCC Brothers under the banners of World Wide Films and C Cube Bros.