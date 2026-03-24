Drishyam 3 postponed to Mohanlal's birthday amid Gulf uncertainties

The makers of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 have postponed its worldwide release to May 21 due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia that could impact theatrical screenings across the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC, a key overseas market for Indian cinema. The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on April 2. The new release date also falls on Mohanlal’s birthday.
The announcement was made on Monday with a new poster featuring Mohanlal. The accompanying caption, 'The past never stays silent... it only waits,' suggests that the third instalment will resume with the past continuing to haunt Georgekutty and family.
The Drishyam franchise began in 2013, following Georgekutty, a modest cable television operator who resorts to extraordinary measures to protect his family after they are implicated in a crime. The sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2021, picked up the story years later, with the police still pursuing the family, only to be outmanoeuvred by Georgekutty once again. The franchise has since been remade in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, as well as in Chinese and Sinhalese, making it one of the most widely adapted Indian film series.
Jeethu Joseph returns to direct Drishyam 3, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy and KB Ganesh Kumar reprising their roles. The technical team from the second instalment, comprising cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayakh and music director Anil Johnson, has also been retained.
The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and is presented by Pen Studios and Panorama Studios.
Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, is slated for release on October 2.