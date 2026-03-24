Drishyam 3 postponed to Mohanlal's birthday amid Gulf uncertainties

The Drishyam franchise began in 2013, following Georgekutty, a modest cable television operator who resorts to extraordinary measures to protect his family after they are implicated in a crime. The sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2021, picked up the story years later, with the police still pursuing the family, only to be outmanoeuvred by Georgekutty once again. The franchise has since been remade in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, as well as in Chinese and Sinhalese, making it one of the most widely adapted Indian film series.