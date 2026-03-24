Masthishka Maranam OTT release: Where to watch Krishand and Rajisha Vijayan's cyberpunk comedy

Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films in association with Krishand Films, Masthishka Maranam is set in a near-future, cyberpunk Kochi where human memories can be extracted, traded and consumed through virtual platforms. The story centres on a grieving father Bimal Raj (Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju), who turns to a virtual reality memory console to reconnect with his deceased child, drawing him into a wider network of traded memories tied to the life and image of superstar Frida Soman (Rajisha). The ensemble cast also includes Divya Prabha, Vishnu Agasthya, Suresh Krishna, Jagadish, Rahul Rajagopal, Ann Saleem, Nandu and Santhy Balachandran, among others.