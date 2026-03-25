Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 set for theatre release on this date

Following the disappointment over the postponement of Drishyam 3 from April 2 to May 21, fans of the franchise have a reason to cheer. Drishyam 2, which skipped a theatrical release and premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, is now set to arrive in cinemas on April 10. The makers have confirmed that the film will have an all-India release.
The second instalment in the franchise, which began in 2013, follows the police force’s relentless pursuit to gather evidence against Georgekutty, the protagonist, and his family, building on the events of the first film. With its gripping narrative and an unexpected twist in the climax, the film was widely appreciated upon release, though many had expressed disappointment over missing the big-screen experience.
Drishyam 3 brings back the core team, including director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and actors Mohanlal and Meena. The film, initially slated for an April 2 release, was pushed owing to the volatile situation in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn and directed by Abhishek Pathak, is currently scheduled to release on October 2.