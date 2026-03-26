Malayalam actor - director E A Rajendran passed away at 71

KOLLAM: Veteran Malayalam actor and director E A Rajendran (71) passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Pattathanam, Kollam, after a prolonged illness.

He is also the brother in law of the Kollam MLA and actor M Mukesh.

After his college studies, Rajendran joined the National School of Drama in Delhi and graduated with first rank. After this, he joined the television course at the Film Institute in Pune. After his marriage with Sandhya, Rajendran came to Kollam and became involved in the activities of the Kalidasa Kalakendram theatre group owned by his father in law O Madhavan.

Rajendran had a long career in Malayalam cinema, theatre, and television, appearing in around 60 films and also actively working as a stage director. Some of his notable films include Pranayavarnangal, Daya and Pattabhishekam, Kaliyattam, Narasimham, and Meesha Madhavan. Rajendran also served as the Chairman of the State Horticulture Corporation. Rajendran has a son, Divyadarshan. His mortal remains will be kept in Kollam and funeral is scheduled to take place in his native place in Thrissur on Friday. His death marks the loss of a seasoned artist who contributed significantly to Malayalam cinema and theatre.