Lyricist Manu Manjith: Simplicity should not dilute intensity

The approach is different, but the core remains the same. You have to stay honest to the emotion and situation. Take ‘Puthumazha’ from Sarvam Maya. A line like “thirakkilum thirakkuvaan aduthoraalille? (in all this constant rush, isn’t there someone close by who truly cares for me?)” comes directly from the emotional core of the story. When that foundation is clear, writing becomes easier. The challenge is to make the song connect with people who may not have seen the film, without losing its place within the narrative. With something like 'Sulthaan', it is also about tone and energy. With melodies like 'Venmathi', you have to align closely with the composer’s tune.