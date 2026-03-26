Prathichaya Movie Review: A dated political drama lifted by flashes of sharp writing

The film also attempts to critique corporate-backed media and its influence on public perception, touching upon the growing role of data and algorithms in shaping narratives. However, these ideas are communicated as if in an awareness class, rather than organically developed. In the process, the film settles into a familiar corporate-bashing template, overlooking the richer, more complex political drama within party structures and factions. The near absence of the Left in this landscape is also particularly surprising.