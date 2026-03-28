Saiju Kurup, Anusree and Joemon Jyothir's Prempaatta goes on floors

Prempaatta, starring Saiju Kurup, Anusree and Joemon Jyothir in the lead roles, began shooting in Kozhikode on Friday following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by actor Mamta Mohandas and members of the cast and crew. Directed by Ayisha filmmaker Aamir Pallikal and scripted by Lijeesh Kumar, the upcoming film is billed as a youthful romantic entertainer.
Prempaatta also features Junaiz V P, Saafboi, Rajesh Madhavan, Siddique, Sanju Sivram, Irshad Ali, Thasni Khan, Jibin Gopinath, Bibin Perumbilly, Kunjikrishnan Mash, Aswin Vijayan, Sanish Guinness, Tiss Thomas, Innocent Sonnet, Unni Raj, Shamla Hamza and several newcomers in supporting roles. According to the makers, the film is set against the backdrop of an NSS camp and aims to capture the energy, camaraderie and nostalgia of campus life, with elements of friendship, music and romance. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Renadive and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.
Prempaatta is produced by Aamir’s banner Studio Outsiders, with the film’s music director Ankit Menon serving as the co-producer.