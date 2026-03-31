Arjun Ashokan’s next, produced by filmmaker Arun Gopy, wraps filming

The upcoming Malayalam film headlined by Arjun Ashokan has completed its shoot, the makers announced on social media. Directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan, who also wrote the story, the project marks the maiden production venture under Ramaleela filmmaker Arun Gopy’s banner, Arun Gopy Excitements (AGE). It is backed by AGE in association with Justin and Mathew Entertainments, with Sunantha Philip Justin and Saumya John Arun serving as executive producers.