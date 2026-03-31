Arjun Ashokan’s next, produced by filmmaker Arun Gopy, wraps filming

The upcoming Malayalam film headlined by Arjun Ashokan has completed its shoot, the makers announced on social media. Directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan, who also wrote the story, the project marks the maiden production venture under Ramaleela filmmaker Arun Gopy’s banner, Arun Gopy Excitements (AGE). It is backed by AGE in association with Justin and Mathew Entertainments, with Sunantha Philip Justin and Saumya John Arun serving as executive producers.
Billed as a light-hearted entertainer centred on four friends, the yet-to-be-titled film also features Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim and Sarath Sabha in prominent roles. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sanoop Thykoodam, known for Sumesh and Ramesh and Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, both of which starred Arjun.
The new film has been shot across multiple locations, including Dubai, Puducherry, Kochi and Coimbatore. The technical team includes cinematographer Saneesh Stanley, composer Electronic Kili and editor Sagar Das. Further details regarding its title and release are expected to be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Arjun’s upcoming slate also includes Anchakkallakokkan director Ullas Chemban's second film Disco, co-starring Antony Varghese Pepe and Lukman Avaran. Additionally, the Bramayugam actor is also part of two upcoming Tamil films: Ravi Mohan’s Bro Code and the Prabhu Deva-AR Rahman starrer Moon Walk.