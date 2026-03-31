Sudhi Koppa, Appani Sarath, Aditi Ravi, Malikappuram-fame Devananda and others to star in Ruby

A new Malayalam film titled Ruby was formally launched in Kochi on Sunday with a traditional pooja ceremony attended by its cast and crew. It stars Sudhi Koppa, Appani Sarath, Aditi Ravi, Jaffer Idukki and Pramod Veliyanad in key roles, alongside child actors Devananda of Malikappuram fame and Eithal Evana Sherin.
Described as a story “wrapped in mystery, power and darkness,” Ruby is written and directed by Sujan Aromal, who also serves as the film’s editor. Sujan previously co-directed and scripted the 2019 comedy drama Thanka Bhasma Kuriyitta Thamburatty.
Ruby’s technical team includes cinematographer Rejin Santo and composer Prashanth Mohan M P, with lyrics penned by veteran Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. Presented by filmmaker Salam Bappu, the film is produced by Shaju S and Favas under the banner of Sha Productions. Principal photography is scheduled to commence on March 31, as announced by Favas on social media.