Patriot Movie Review: This relevant spy thriller misses often yet lands

Mammootty is the anchor throughout with commanding ease. Suave, sharp and assured, he gives Daniel both gravitas and star presence. Even in scenes that are mostly exposition, he keeps things watchable through sheer control. There is also a sly charm in the stretches where Daniel becomes an online dissident figure, popularly known as 'Vimathan' (dissident), turning the tools of modern media back against power. Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo as Rahim, and Mahesh deserves credit for using him with restraint rather than empty fan service. He is effective in a grounded role, and one late action sequence inside a lift is staged with real tension. Another standout set piece, involving Daniel aboard an aircraft, is among the film’s most entertaining passages. Yet what feels missing is emotional depth in the exchanges between Daniel and Rahim. Given the weight of two icons sharing screen space, their relationship could have resonated more.