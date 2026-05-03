‘Balan: The Boy’ to screen at Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film

NEW DELHI: KVN Productions and Thespian Films’ Balan: The Boy, directed by Chidambaram, is set to have a market screening in the Marché du Film section at the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival will run from 12 to 23 May, with the film scheduled to be screened on 14 May, according to a press release.

Written by Jithu Madhavan, Balan: The Boy follows a journey that explores themes of identity, survival and the enduring bond between a mother and her child.

Speaking about the film, Chidambaram described it as a story about “what we carry without knowing — the weight of where we come from, and the hunger to find where we belong”.

“I made this film for those who have felt both of these things deeply but never found the words for them. Cannes has always been a home for cinema that trusts its audience with that kind of truth, and Balan: The Boy does exactly that — inviting viewers to feel before they understand, and to carry something with them long after it ends,” he said.