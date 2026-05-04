KVN Productions' Balan: The Boy headed to Cannes film market

The banner has backed films across industries, including Jana Nayagan starring Vijay and Toxic with Yash. The makers describe Balan as a story that explores identity, survival, and the bond between a mother and child. More details about the cast and release date are awaited. The film brings back much of Manjummel Boys crew, with Shyju Khalid handling cinematography, Vivek Harshan on the editing table, Sushin Shyam composing the music and Ajayan Chalissery serving as production designer. Marche du Film, established in 1959 and held alongside the Cannes Film Festival, is regarded as one of the world’s largest film marketplaces.