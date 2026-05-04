KVN Productions' Balan: The Boy headed to Cannes film market

Balan: The Boy, the next film from Chidambaram after the success of Manjummel Boys, is headed to Marche du Film, which runs alongside the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival from May 12 to 23. The makers announced that the film will have a special market screening there on May 14. Produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films. Founded by Venkat K Narayana, KVN Productions is making its foray into Malayalam cinema with Balan.
The banner has backed films across industries, including Jana Nayagan starring Vijay and Toxic with Yash. The makers describe Balan as a story that explores identity, survival, and the bond between a mother and child. More details about the cast and release date are awaited. The film brings back much of Manjummel Boys crew, with Shyju Khalid handling cinematography, Vivek Harshan on the editing table, Sushin Shyam composing the music and Ajayan Chalissery serving as production designer. Marche du Film, established in 1959 and held alongside the Cannes Film Festival, is regarded as one of the world’s largest film marketplaces.
Scheduled for May 14, the festival brings together filmmakers and artists from different countries, offering the film a wider platform beyond domestic audiences.