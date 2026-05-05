Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT release: When and where to watch Saiju Kurup’s dark comedy thriller

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2024 comedy-drama Bharathanatyam. While the first film found much of its audience after its OTT release, the second part clicked with viewers in theatres itself and went on to cross ₹25 crore worldwide. The film also marks Saiju’s 150th feature. He reprises the role of Sashidharan, whose family once again finds itself caught in a fresh round of chaos linked to Bharathan Nair’s actions. Unlike the lighter tone of the first instalment, the sequel leans more into dark comedy and thriller elements.