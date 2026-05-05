Premalu actors Shyam Mohan and Akhila Bhargavan to headline a new romantic comedy

Shyam Mohan and Akhila Bhargavan are set to headline a new Malayalam romantic comedy. The yet-to-be-titled film has commenced shooting in Thiruvananthapuram following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Both lead actors are best known for their performances in the blockbuster romantic comedy Premalu, headlined by Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.
Produced by Ramesh Babu under the banner of Risum Pictures, the untitled film is directed by debutant Sankar S K. The makers describe it as a light-hearted entertainer centred on a couple preparing to elope and the unexpected problems they face along the way. The story is by Vishnu, with screenplay and dialogues penned by Harish V S.
The supporting cast includes Suresh Krishna, Prashanth Alexander, Sminu Sijo, Sharath Sabha, Padmarajan Ratheesh, Arun Pradeep and Salim Hassan, along with members of the popular Malayalam social media content collective Pan Indian Branch.
On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Anand N Nair, music by Adarsh B Anil and editing by Sobin K Soman. It is scheduled to be shot over 40 days in and around Thiruvananthapuram.