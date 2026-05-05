Joju George and Shaji Kailas’s Varavu gets a new release date

The makers of the Joju George-starrer Varavu, directed by Shaji Kailas, have announced that the film will now release in theatres on June 12. The action thriller was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 1, but had been postponed without a revised date at the time. The screenplay has been penned by A K Sajan, who has previously teamed up with Shaji on films such as Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies, and Dhrona 2010, and has also written Joju’s Pulimada.