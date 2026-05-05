Joju George and Shaji Kailas’s Varavu gets a new release date

The makers of the Joju George-starrer Varavu, directed by Shaji Kailas, have announced that the film will now release in theatres on June 12. The action thriller was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 1, but had been postponed without a revised date at the time. The screenplay has been penned by A K Sajan, who has previously teamed up with Shaji on films such as Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies, and Dhrona 2010, and has also written Joju’s Pulimada.
Set in the high ranges, Varavu follows Polachan (Joju), also known as Poly, a wealthy planter who returns to his native land to confront long-standing rivalries and settle unfinished business. The ensemble cast also includes Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Sukanya, Baburaj, Vincy Aloshious and others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by S Saravanan, editing by Shameer Muhammed and music composed by Sam CS.
Varavu is backed by Naisy Reji under the banner of Olga Productions, with Jomy Joseph serving as co-producer.