Savin SA: Vaazha 3 with girls can explore more progressive themes

A few years back, people would have probably laughed at the idea of a Malayalam film with an entirely new cast going on to become one of the industry’s biggest grossers. We’re talking over ₹200 crore here. But within a month of its release, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has done exactly that, comfortably finding a place among the elite crore clubs and shattering a few long-held notions along the way.



Interestingly, debutant director Savin SA, one of the key architects behind this resounding success, refuses to be swayed by the numbers. “It’s a result of teamwork,” he says casually. There is a genuine sense of modesty in the way Savin speaks, careful not to take sole credit for any creative choice in the film. Having spent over a decade in cinema, he also understands the struggles of assistants, who rarely get their due. Perhaps that is why he chose to dedicate the film to assistant directors in the opening credits. “I didn’t expect the film to scale such heights, but after seeing the kind of effort everyone put in, especially my direction team, I was confident it would turn out well. I like to think of those hundreds of crores as a reflection of how far the film has reached, and as a filmmaker, that gives me the biggest joy,” he adds, before we dig deeper into Vaazha 2 and its journey from germination to fruition.