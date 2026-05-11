Babil Khan to make Malayalam debut with ‘Gandhi Bazar’

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Babil Khan is set to make his Malayalam debut with Gandhi Bazar.
The film is directed by Babu Janardhanan and will also feature Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Unni Raja, Athmiya, and Jayashankar in pivotal roles.
A source close to the actor said Khan has always chosen stories that challenge him.
“Babil has always been drawn to stories that challenge him and allow him to grow as an artist. Stepping into Malayalam cinema with a project of this scale and creative depth is an incredibly exciting moment. It reflects his desire to explore powerful narratives beyond boundaries and collaborate with storytellers who inspire him,” the source added.
Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, made his acting debut in 2022 with the Netflix psychological drama Qala.
He is also known for his role in the series The Railway Men, which is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.
His most recent work is the 2025 cyber-thriller Logout, which premiered on ZEE5. It was directed by Amit Golani and also starred Nimisha Nair alongside Khan.
(With inputs from PTI)