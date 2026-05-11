Cosmic Samson first look shows Sandeep Pradeep as delivery agent

Earlier this Sunday, the makers of Cosmic Samson dropped a poster giving a first look at lead actor Sandeep Pradeep's character in the film. The Cosmic Samson first-look poster shows Sandeep's character, a pizza delivery agent, looking through a peephole. The film is directed by Abhijith Joseph of John Luther fame from a screenplay he has written with Abhikersh Vasanth.
The upcoming film also stars Mukesh, Miya George, Anuraj OB, Alphonse Puthren, and Althaf Salim, alongside many new faces. There is much anticipation around the film as it brings Sandeep Pradeep back onscreen after delivering hits such as Alappuzha Gymkhana, Padakkalam, and Eko last year. He has also earned much appreciation for his performances in these films.
On the technical front, Cosmic Samson has music by Sibi Mathew Alex, cinematography by Deepak D Menon, and editing by Chaman Chakko. The film also brings back Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg for the first time after his work on Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph and starring Tovino Thomas. According to the makers, Rimburg's action sequences for the film will be among its highlights.
The film is produced by Sophia Paul under her Weekend Blockbusters banner and Manuel Cruz Darwin of D Group. The makers are yet to reveal plot details, but sources close to the project indicate that it comes under the fantasy genre.
While the makers are yet to confirm a release date for the film, the latest poster for it mentions October 2026 as the release window. Production on the film has been completed after it started in December last year. It is expected to hit theatres also with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.