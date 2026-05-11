Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram's Balan: The Boy gets June release date

For Chidambaram, the previously mentioned themes are a return to familiar grounds, with his previous film, Manjummel Boys (2024), being a survival drama in itself. The 2024 film, which was Chidambaram's debut, is a fictionalised retelling of the real incident, which saw a man getting stuck in a cave called Hell's Kitchen (popularly called Guna cave, after the Kamal Haasan film), became a critical and commercial hit. After collecting more the Rs 240 crores, the film is one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of all time.