Leftover and The Gambler set for Cannes market showcase

Currently in post-production, Leftover revolves around a married couple whose lives are upended after discovering a disturbing truth about their son, setting them on a journey through displacement, caste and belonging. Jointly scripted by Salim and Take Off co-writer PV Shajikumar, the film stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Zarin Shihab, Tanmay Dhanania, Shweta Basu Prasad and Roshan Mathew. The technical crew includes cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, editor A Sreekar Prasad and composer Christo Xavier.