Madhuvidhu OTT release: When and where to watch Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker's romantic comedy

Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, Madhuvidhu was co-produced by Santhakumar and Malavika Krishnadas under Babu Ettan Films. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "All said, Madhuvidhu is watchable. Not consistently good, not particularly fresh, but watchable. A lot of the film stays afloat because of the easy charm at its centre and the strength of some finely judged supporting turns that add warmth and weight. Had the emotional moments landed with more conviction, this would have been a much sweeter ride."