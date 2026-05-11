Madhuvidhu OTT release: When and where to watch Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker's romantic comedy

The romantic comedy Madhuvidhu is set to make its digital premiere on Sony LIV on May 22, following its theatrical run earlier this year. Directed by debutant Vishnu Aravind, the film stars Sharaf U Dheen in the lead role.
Set in Adoor, Madhuvidhu centres on Amrutharaj, popularly known as Ammu, a young man from the eccentric Aanjalimoottil household, inhabited entirely by men. Rumours surrounding an alleged family curse and the chaotic nature of the tharavad complicate his marriage prospects, until the arrival of Sneha Marcose changes the dynamics within the family. The film, which had a moderate box-office run, follows the newlywed couple as they navigate the expectations, conflicts and emotional adjustments of married life.
Madhuvidhu mared the big-screen debut of Kalyani Panicker, daughter of veteran actor Bindu Panicker, as Sneha. The supporting cast includes Jagadish, Saikumar, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejaya, Amal Jose and Sanju Madhu. Jointly written by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu, the film blends humour and domestic drama against the backdrop of a traditional family setup. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, with cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and editing by Christy Sebastian.
Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, Madhuvidhu was co-produced by Santhakumar and Malavika Krishnadas under Babu Ettan Films. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "All said, Madhuvidhu is watchable. Not consistently good, not particularly fresh, but watchable. A lot of the film stays afloat because of the easy charm at its centre and the strength of some finely judged supporting turns that add warmth and weight. Had the emotional moments landed with more conviction, this would have been a much sweeter ride."