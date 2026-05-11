Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban's psychological thriller

The makers of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil announced on Monday that the psychological thriller will begin streaming on Netflix from May 13. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead role alongside Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Chidambaram, Rajesh Madhavan, Jaffer Idukki and Sudheesh, among others. Jointly produced by Listin Stephen and Kunchacko Boban under the banners of Magic Frames and Udaya Pictures, respectively, it was released in theatres on April 15 and opened to mixed reviews.
Set in Wayanad, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows Sethu (Kunchacko Boban), a government health worker, whose life takes an unexpected turn after the arrival of a mysterious stranger. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of familial tensions, unresolved grief and a police investigation linked to Maoist activity in the region. The film reunited Ratheesh with Kunchacko Boban after Nna Thaan Case Kodu and its spin-off Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha.
The technical crew of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil includes cinematographer Arjun Sethu, composer Dawn Vincent, editor Manoj Kannoth and stunt choreographer Vicky Nandagopal. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil’s first hour is actually quite engaging, but after a point, it starts to lose its way. In the second hour, the narrative circles back and revisits the same beats without making significant progress. In the end, it feels like a film that had all the right ingredients but could not quite bring them together. There are glimpses of something sharper and affecting, but they remain just that, glimpses…"