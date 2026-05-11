Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban's psychological thriller

The technical crew of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil includes cinematographer Arjun Sethu, composer Dawn Vincent, editor Manoj Kannoth and stunt choreographer Vicky Nandagopal. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil’s first hour is actually quite engaging, but after a point, it starts to lose its way. In the second hour, the narrative circles back and revisits the same beats without making significant progress. In the end, it feels like a film that had all the right ingredients but could not quite bring them together. There are glimpses of something sharper and affecting, but they remain just that, glimpses…"