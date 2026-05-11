Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim unveil new film Gracias El Clasico during Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash

Malayalam cinema found an unusual launchpad as actors Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim unveiled the title of their upcoming film as Gracias El Clasico from Barcelona, during the high-profile La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on Monday. The actors revealed the title with a new poster while attending the match at Camp Nou, and simultaneously shared it on their social media handles.
Directed by Muhsin Parari, the upcoming film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tovino and Nazriya. The project reunites Tovino with Muhsin after Thallumaala and is scripted jointly by Muhsin and Zakariya Mohammed of Sudani from Nigeria fame.
Speaking recently about Gracias El Clasico, Tovino described the film as a relationship drama rooted in family dynamics. He said the narrative explores cousins, marriage, romance and the emotional realities of life after relationships move beyond the conventional “happily ever after” phase. According to the actor, it particularly looks at the married lives of millennials and 90s kids, an area he feels Malayalam cinema has not explored extensively in recent years.
Tovino also noted that Nazriya’s role carries equal importance in the story, adding that Gracias El Clasico revolves around both characters and the people around them. Football is expected to play a significant thematic role in the narrative, in line with the film’s title and launch setting.
On the technical front, Gracias El Clasico has cinematography by Vishnu Thandassery, editing by Bles Thomas and music by Sushin Shyam. The film is backed by Saji Ali, Abbas Thirunavaya, Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid, with Pradeep CS and Shanir MK serving as co-producers.