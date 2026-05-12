Thudakkam, starring Vismaya Mohanlal, gets release date

Recently, we reported that Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya will make her debut in a film titled Thudakkam, co-written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Written by Jude himself alongside Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna, the film wrapped principal photography recently. The latest development about the Vismaya Mohanlal starrer is that it has been slated for an August 07 release. The makers announced the release date at the Drishyam 3 trailer launch on Saturday.
Thudakkam's cast also includes producer Antony Perumbavoor's son, Aashish Joe Antony. It is worth noting that the film is produced by Antony under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner, which also backs Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3.
Pani star Bobby Kurian and Jibin Gopinath of Dies Irae fame also play supporting characters in the film, which reportedly features Mohanlal in an extended cameo as well. The makers are yet to reveal any details about the film's plot.
Thudakkam has a high-profile team for its technical aspects, including cinematographer Jomon T John, composer Jakes Bejoy, sound designer Vishnu Govind, editor Chaman Chakko, and action directors Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.
Also slated to release in August are Vysakh's Khalifa, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, RDX director Nahas Hidhayath's I'm Game, starring Dulquer Salman and Antony Varghese, and Premalu director Girish AD's rom-com Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju.