Thudakkam, starring Vismaya Mohanlal, gets release date

Recently, we reported that Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya will make her debut in a film titled Thudakkam, co-written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Written by Jude himself alongside Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna, the film wrapped principal photography recently. The latest development about the Vismaya Mohanlal starrer is that it has been slated for an August 07 release. The makers announced the release date at the Drishyam 3 trailer launch on Saturday.