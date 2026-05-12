Manju Warrier’s Happiloop launched, shooting to begin on this date

Happiloop has Gautham Sankar as cinematographer and Kannan Mohan as editor. Music will be composed by Electronic Kili and Parvatish Pradeep, with the latter also handling the background score. The supporting cast includes Madhu Warrier, Anu, VK Prakash, Nishanth Sagar, Neeraja Rajendran, and Athira Rajeev. The film is produced by Manju's close associate Bineesh Chandra under the banner of Movie Bucket. Further details regarding the genre and plot are yet to be disclosed.