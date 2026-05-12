Manju Warrier’s Happiloop launched, shooting to begin on this date

The Manju Warrier-starrer Happiloop was launched on Tuesday with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, in the presence of the film’s cast and crew. Directed by Anand Menen, the film is scheduled to go on floors on May 13.
Also starring Mukesh and Kannada actor-director JP Thuminad of Su From So fame, Happiloop is scripted by Ashiq Aimar, who previously worked on Madhuram and Kerala Crime Files Season 1. Anand earlier directed Gauthamante Radham and Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys.
Happiloop has Gautham Sankar as cinematographer and Kannan Mohan as editor. Music will be composed by Electronic Kili and Parvatish Pradeep, with the latter also handling the background score. The supporting cast includes Madhu Warrier, Anu, VK Prakash, Nishanth Sagar, Neeraja Rajendran, and Athira Rajeev. The film is produced by Manju's close associate Bineesh Chandra under the banner of Movie Bucket. Further details regarding the genre and plot are yet to be disclosed.
Meanwhile, Manju also has Nere Chovva, which reunites her with Kunchacko Boban, in the pipeline. The film is directed by debutant Renjit Varma from a screenplay penned by Ramesh Ranjith and Sanish Subramanyan.