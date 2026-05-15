Blue Lily director Gautam Raveendran Interview — The violence within love

Even then, the team was worried about audience reactions. “The biggest concern was how people would take it,” he says. “But in my head, I kept feeling that the scene was correct. So, I went ahead with that gut feeling.” The story was inspired by incidents Gautam had witnessed. “In my personal experience, in the lives of two or three friends, there have been incidents similar to this, though not to this extent,” he says. “They delayed taking action and went through these situations for a long period of time.”