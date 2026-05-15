It’s a wrap for Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Thevar

The makers of the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Thevar, written and directed by Nijish Sahadevan, announced that the film has completed shooting. The upcoming fantasy comedy entertainer set along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, which also stars Shaheen Siddique and Roshan Raj in the lead, was filmed across Pollachi and Coimbatore.
According to the makers, Thevar revolves around three youngsters from different backgrounds, each chasing personal ambitions. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a mysterious statue believed to possess miraculous powers enters the picture, triggering a series of humorous and fantastical events.
The film also stars Thalaivasal Vijay, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Devan, Harisree Ashokan, Sunil Sukhada, Shaju Sreedhar, Major Ravi, Nirmal Palazhi, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Jayaraj Warrier, Motta Rajendran, Vaiyapuri, Aishwarya, Pooja Ram, and Danny. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Eldo Isaac, editing by Ayoob Khan and music composed by Ouseppachan.
Thevar is produced by Rajan Mottammal under the banner of Horizon Entertainment.