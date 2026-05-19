Jayasurya's military action thriller Operation Tral goes on floors

Jayasurya’s upcoming military action thriller Operation Tral has begun shooting following a traditional pooja ceremony held in Kochi on Monday. The event was attended by the film’s cast and crew members.
Billed as the first Malayalam film to be set against the backdrop of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Operation Tral marks the directorial debut of composer Ratheesh Vega, who has also scripted the film and composed its music and background score. Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the Goodwill Entertainments banner, the film is mounted on a large scale as a pan-Indian project.
As per the makers, Operation Tral revolves around a deadly convoy attack in Kashmir and the intelligence operations that follow. It also draws from the notable encounters between Indian armed forces and militants in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir. Jayasurya plays Harshavardhan, an NIA officer, in what the actor described as one of the most exciting and challenging roles of his career.
Speaking about the film, Ratheesh said Operation Tral aims to reflect the silent struggles and resilience of the country’s security personnel. Jayasurya added that the film features high-octane action sequences and carries a strong message rooted in national security.
The ensemble cast also includes Ritika Singh, Vinay Rai, Amyra Dastur, Siddique, Saikumar, Anson Paul, Nandu, Murali Sharma, Tarun Arora and Akshay Radhakrishnan, among others. The technical crew includes cinematographer Najose, editor Shafeeque VB, production designer Sajeesh Thamarassery and art director Suneesh Sodharan.