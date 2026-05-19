Mohanlal and Dileesh Pothan team up for new film backed by Shibu Baby John; Antony Perumbavoor confirms

Mohanlal is set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan for a new film, producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas confirmed during an interaction with the veteran actor's fans on X Spaces. The upcoming project will be backed by Shibu Baby John, who previously produced Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban.
Reports about a possible collaboration between Mohanlal and Dileesh had been circulating for some time. Industry reports had earlier suggested that Asif Ali would also play a prominent role in the film, although no official announcement regarding the cast has been made yet.
Dileesh is widely regarded as one of the filmmakers who reshaped contemporary Malayalam cinema with critically acclaimed films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Joji.
Mohanlal is currently shooting for Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film marks their second collaboration after the gigantic success of Thudarum and features the veteran actor in the role of a police officer named TS Lovelajan.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s next release will be Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3, co-produced by Aashirvad Cinemas. Scheduled to release on May 21 for Mohanlal’s birthday, the threequel revisits Georgekutty and his family four years after the events of the second instalment. The cast includes Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Veena Nandakumar and Ganesh Kumar.