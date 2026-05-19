Roshan Mathew-starrer Uyir gets a release date

The makers of the Roshan Mathew-starrer Uyir, directed by M Padmakumar, announced that the upcoming investigative thriller will hit theatres on June 26. Produced by Santhosh Trivikraman under the banner of Vow Cinemas, the film is jointly scripted by singer Nikhil K Menon and police officer Shaji Marad, who previously co-wrote Ela Veezha Poonchira and penned Paathirathri.
Based on real-life incidents from a police officer's life, Uyir stars Roshan as Ajeeb, a sub-inspector serving his probationary period at the Dharmadam Police Station in Kannur district. The cast also includes Baiju Santhosh, Vineeth Thattil, Divya M Nair, Santhosh Trivikraman, Shaju Sreedhar, Sreekanth Murali, Vinod Sagar, Athulya Chandra, Shruthi Menon, and Bollywood actors Sayami Kher and Mahesh Shetty.
Shot across Coorg, Thalassery, Palakkad, Kochi, and Mumbai, the film has cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly, editing by Renjan Abraham, and music by Manikandan Ayyappa.
Padmakumar is best known for directing films such as Joseph, Shikkar, Vargam, and Vasthavam. He last helmed the 2023 romantic comedy Queen Elizabeth, starring Meera Jasmine as the titular lead opposite Narain.