Roshan Mathew-starrer Uyir gets a release date

The makers of the Roshan Mathew-starrer Uyir, directed by M Padmakumar, announced that the upcoming investigative thriller will hit theatres on June 26. Produced by Santhosh Trivikraman under the banner of Vow Cinemas, the film is jointly scripted by singer Nikhil K Menon and police officer Shaji Marad, who previously co-wrote Ela Veezha Poonchira and penned Paathirathri.