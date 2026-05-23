Patriot OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty-Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil's spy thriller

Patriot has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Manush Nandan, with editing handled jointly by Mahesh and Rahul Radhakrishnan. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Patriot is often messy, overlong and not nearly as nuanced as it wants to be. But it is also timely, watchable, and admirably fearless in what it chooses to address, with the much hyped reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal adding weight without turning into a nostalgia cash grab. Even with its flaws, the film is worth engaging with, as a reminder that privacy, once lost, is not easy to get back..."