Patriot OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty-Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil's spy thriller

The makers of Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, announced on Friday that the film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 5. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller marked the onscreen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 18 years.
Released in theatres on May 1, Patriot opened strongly at the box office, fuelled by the long-awaited onscreen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal. However, the film later drew mixed responses, with opinions divided over its pacing and storytelling, even as its performances and technical quality earned praise from a section of viewers.
Patriot revolves around Daniel James (Mammootty), a senior scientific adviser who uncovers the misuse of a powerful spyware programme linked to a larger political and corporate conspiracy. Mohanlal appears as Rahim, a former military man who aids Daniel in his fight against the surveillance network. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, Geethi Sangeetha, Zarin Shihab and Grace Antony in key roles.
Patriot has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Manush Nandan, with editing handled jointly by Mahesh and Rahul Radhakrishnan. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Patriot is often messy, overlong and not nearly as nuanced as it wants to be. But it is also timely, watchable, and admirably fearless in what it chooses to address, with the much hyped reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal adding weight without turning into a nostalgia cash grab. Even with its flaws, the film is worth engaging with, as a reminder that privacy, once lost, is not easy to get back..."