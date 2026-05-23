Drishyam 3 Movie Review: Short on thrills, not soul

This is a recurring problem with the Drishyam franchise. Everything revolves around Georgekutty, who has to don the saviour's garb each time. Even in Drishyam 3, the other family members are almost oblivious to the looming threats around them until the very end. Yes, Georgekutty ensures no harm reaches them, but that also means other characters are stripped off their agency, especially Rani, who's still stuck in the 'bickering wife' phase. Perhaps her only serious and meaningful suggestion comes when she asks Georgekutty not to handhold the girls anymore and let them deal with their demons on their own. It is also strange that he actually goes on to make a film that would rekindle his family’s trauma, while most would prefer ‘burying it’ once and for all. Or did he want to ensure the family is financially secure before something happens?