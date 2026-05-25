It's a wrap for Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D’eux

Released in 2012, Bachelor Party was a black comedy action drama written by Unni R and Santhosh Echikkanam. The film starred Asif Ali, Kalabhavan Mani, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vinayakan and Nithya Menen, with cameo appearances by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Padmapriya. It revolved around a group of ageing gangsters who reunite to protect one of their own, setting off a violent chain of loyalty, betrayal and revenge. It remains unclear whether Bachelor Party D’eux will function as a direct sequel or a spiritual successor to the original film.