It's a wrap for Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D’eux

Filmmaker Amal Neerad has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming project Bachelor Party D’eux, the makers announced on social media on Monday. The film marks the second instalment in the director’s cult action entertainer Bachelor Party.
The title of the sequel was officially unveiled earlier this year, with Amal explaining that “Deux” translates to “two” in French, while “D’eux” means “of them” or “about them”. The upcoming film is jointly backed by Amal Neerad Productions, Fahadh Faasil and Friends, and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.
While the makers are yet to officially confirm the cast, industry reports suggest that Naslen and Soubin Shahir are headlining Bachelor Party D’eux, with Rajisha Vijayan and Hansika Krishna playing the female leads. The technical crew includes cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, composer Christo Xavier and editor Vivek Harshan, a frequent collaborator of Amal.
Released in 2012, Bachelor Party was a black comedy action drama written by Unni R and Santhosh Echikkanam. The film starred Asif Ali, Kalabhavan Mani, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vinayakan and Nithya Menen, with cameo appearances by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Padmapriya. It revolved around a group of ageing gangsters who reunite to protect one of their own, setting off a violent chain of loyalty, betrayal and revenge. It remains unclear whether Bachelor Party D’eux will function as a direct sequel or a spiritual successor to the original film.
Amal last directed the 2024 psychological mystery thriller Bougainvillea, starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil.