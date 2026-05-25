Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT release: When and where to watch Mathew Thomas-Devika Sanjay's romantic fantasy comedy

The Mathew Thomas-starrer Sukhamano Sukhamann is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from May 29, the makers confirmed on Monday. Directed by debutant Arunlal Ramachandran, the romantic fantasy comedy stars Njan Prakashan-fame Devika Sanjay as the female lead. Arunlal previously wrote films such as 10:30 AM Local Call, Thank You, Happy Journey, and Vettah.