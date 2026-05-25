Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT release: When and where to watch Mathew Thomas-Devika Sanjay's romantic fantasy comedy

The Mathew Thomas-starrer Sukhamano Sukhamann is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from May 29, the makers confirmed on Monday. Directed by debutant Arunlal Ramachandran, the romantic fantasy comedy stars Njan Prakashan-fame Devika Sanjay as the female lead. Arunlal previously wrote films such as 10:30 AM Local Call, Thank You, Happy Journey, and Vettah.
Sukhamano Sukhamann also stars Jagadish, Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Spadikam George, Assim Jamal, Abin Bino, and Jibin Gopinath in key roles. The film, which hit theatres on February 13, follows Theo (Mathew), an ambulance driver struggling with loneliness and emotional trauma, whose life changes after he begins seeing the deceased people he transports for funerals.
The technical crew of Sukhamano Sukhamann includes cinematographer Tobin Thomas, editor Appu Bhattathiri, and music director Nipin Bessant. It is produced by Gaurav Chanana under the banner of Lucifer Circus, with Garima Vohra serving as co-producer.
An excerpt from CE review of Sukhamano Sukhamann reads, "There's a moving film buried somewhere in this premise, and you catch glimpses of it from time to time. But the execution lacks the sharpness needed to make those moments stick."