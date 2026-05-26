Mammootty receives honorary doctorate from Mahatma Gandhi University

Actor Mammootty, Nagaswaram maestro Thiruvizha Jayashankar and vascular surgeon Dr N Radhakrishnan were conferred honorary doctorates by Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, on Monday.

While Mammootty and Jayashankar were awarded the Doctor of Letters (D.Litt), Dr Radhakrishnan received the Doctor of Science (D.Sc) degree.

Presenting the honours, Kerala Governor and University Chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the three recipients were individuals who do not confine their achievements to themselves but view them as contributions shared with society.

Kerala Higher Education Minister and University Pro-Chancellor Roji M. John attended the ceremony.

Soon after receiving the honorary doctorate, the megastar shared an emotional note on social media expressing gratitude for the recognition. “Humbled to have received the Honorary D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University today, presented by the Honourable Governor of Kerala. My gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side throughout this memorable journey,” the actor wrote.