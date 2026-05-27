Malayalam

Babil Khan begins shooting for Malayalam debut, Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market

Babil Khan's Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market, directed by Babu Janardhanan, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Johny Antony and Jagadish, among others
Babil Khan begins shooting for Malayalam debut, Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market
Babil Khan begins shooting for Malayalam debut, Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market
CE Features
Updated on
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Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, has reportedly begun shooting for his Malayalam debut film Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market in Siliguri, West Bengal. Directed by Babu Janardhanan, the upcoming project also features Aparna Balamurali, Nikhil Nair, Deepak Parambol, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Jagadish, Unni Raja, Jayashankar and Athmiya in prominent roles.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market follows a migrant worker who arrives in Kerala carrying hope and dreams of a better life, as his experiences and journey unfold in the migrant labour hub of Perumbavoor.” On the technical front, it has Fazil Nazer as cinematographer, Sooraj ES as editor and Nandhagopan V as composer. Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market is produced by Anilkumar Sivadas under the banner of Gurukripa Productions.

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As a director, Babu is known for films such as Bombay March 12, Lisammayude Veedu and God For Sale. His screenwriting credits include Varnapakittu, Achanurangatha Veedu, Vasthavam, City of God and Thalappavu.

Babil made his acting debut with Qala and has since appeared in Friday Night Plan, Logout and the series The Railway Men.

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Babil Khan
Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market