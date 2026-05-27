Babil Khan begins shooting for Malayalam debut, Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market follows a migrant worker who arrives in Kerala carrying hope and dreams of a better life, as his experiences and journey unfold in the migrant labour hub of Perumbavoor.” On the technical front, it has Fazil Nazer as cinematographer, Sooraj ES as editor and Nandhagopan V as composer. Gandhi Bazaar Sunday Market is produced by Anilkumar Sivadas under the banner of Gurukripa Productions.