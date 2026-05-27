First look of Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons unveiled

The makers unveiled the first look of the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons on Wednesday through social media. Featuring an illustrated backdrop that evokes the essence of rural Kerala, the poster places Biju Menon at the centre, surrounded by the supporting cast in various poses. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Thamby, who has co-written it with Joseph Vijeesh. Thamby previously directed the Vishnu Agasthya-starrer web series Insomnia Nights (2021).