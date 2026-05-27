First look of Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons unveiled

The makers unveiled the first look of the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons on Wednesday through social media. Featuring an illustrated backdrop that evokes the essence of rural Kerala, the poster places Biju Menon at the centre, surrounded by the supporting cast in various poses. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Thamby, who has co-written it with Joseph Vijeesh. Thamby previously directed the Vishnu Agasthya-starrer web series Insomnia Nights (2021).
Billed as a light-hearted family entertainer, Avarachan & Sons also stars Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony, Johny Antony, Akhila Bhargavan, Parvathy Babu and Pauly Valsan in prominent roles. The supporting cast further includes Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Vineeth Thattil David, Sajan Palluruthi, Ashique Khalid, Sudhi Koppa, Sajin Cherukayil, Shaju Sreedhar and Nisha Sarang.
On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sajith Purushan, editing by Akash Joseph Varghese and music composed by Sanal Dev. It is produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, with Justin Stephen serving as co-producer. Plot details and release plans are currently under wraps.
Biju Menon, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, also has Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Telugu biggie Dragon in his upcoming slate.