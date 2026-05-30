Kattalan Movie Review: A well-produced actioner plagued by shoddy character arcs

What also does not help is the large ensemble cast, with one too many cameo appearances. Actors such as Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, and Anson Paul have very little to do here. Dushara has an interesting character with a comic-book-like quality. However, the makers use her in a rather conventional way, placing her amidst big action blocks while adding very little excitement to the proceedings. Oddly enough, Kattalan could have used more of Antony Varghese. The use of crisp Biblical sentences appears to be a clever touch early on, but the longer the story goes on, the more you miss the charismatic actor that is Antony Varghese. It almost feels like the makers did not trust him enough to pull off the more dramatic portions, which is a pity especially since he has shown his ability in films such as Angamaly Diaries, Ajagajantharam, and the more recent Daveed. Even when he tries to make his character connect with the audience emotionally, the film lets him down by using the same death sequence to manipulate their feelings. The occasionally bland dialogues also make the film sans any major emotional stakes.