Ananthan Kaadu OTT release: When and where to watch Arya-Murali Gopy's action drama

Ananthan Kaadu, headlined by Arya, is set to make its digital premiere on ManoramaMAX on September 2. The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, which hit theatres on June 25 and opened to largely mixed reviews, is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy.
The action drama stars Arya as a Sri Lankan Tamilian and also features Murali Gopy, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Sunil, Achyuth Kumar, Regina Cassandra, Santhy Balachandran, Nikhila Vimal and Dev Mohan, among others. It marked Jiyen and Murali's reunion after their earlier collaboration on Tiyaan, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran.
Set against the backdrop of 1990s Thiruvananthapuram, Ananthan Kaadu revolves around a group of local thugs whose lives change after they join forces with a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel against a common enemy. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer S Yuva, editor Rohit VS Variyath and composer B Ajaneesh Loknath. It is jointly produced by S Vinod Kumar's Mini Studios and Arya's The Show People.
An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "There are flashes of a more ambitious film buried within Ananthan Kaadu, one that could have meaningfully explored questions of identity, displacement, and state violence. Instead, it largely (and strangely) chooses the safer route of a conventional revenge entertainer."