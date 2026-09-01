Prakash Varma-starrer Law & Order postponed again to this date

Ranjith’s upcoming directorial Law & Order, headlined by Thudarum breakout star and veteran ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, has been postponed once again. The makers announced on Monday that the film will now hit theatres on September 18, replacing its previously announced September 4 release date. The reason for the latest postponement has not been officially disclosed. However, the change comes ahead of the September 3 release of I’m Game, headlined by Dulquer Salmaan.
Billed as a mass action entertainer, Law & Order marks Ranjith’s first collaboration with screenwriter Udaykrishna. Set against the backdrop of Kochi, the story revolves around a team of newly recruited policemen, with Prakash playing a veteran officer. Abhirami plays a pivotal role in the film, which also features Mammootty in a cameo as Karikkamuri Shanmughan, reprising his popular character from Ranjith’s 2004 action drama Black.
Produced by Premachandran AG and Mahasubair under the banners of Satyam Cinemas and Mahasubair Moviekshetra, Law & Order was shot over 90 days across Kochi, Kannur, Wayanad, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram. The film has cinematography by Prashanth Raveendran, editing by Manoj Kannoth, background score by Bijibal, songs composed by Joe Daniel and production design by Sabu Ram. The action sequences have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu, PC Stunts and Mafia Sasi.
The ensemble cast further includes Devan, Rithudev Ayyappan, Shanood Ibrahim, Don Michael, Sajal Sudarshan, Nijad Babu Thomas, Shersha Sherif, Rinosh George, Amal Jose Antony, Bobby Kurian, VK Prakash, Suresh Krishna, Joy Mathew, Anand Manmadhan, Johny Antony, Bheeman Raghu and Nandu, among others.