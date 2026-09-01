Prakash Varma-starrer Law & Order postponed again to this date

Ranjith’s upcoming directorial Law & Order, headlined by Thudarum breakout star and veteran ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, has been postponed once again. The makers announced on Monday that the film will now hit theatres on September 18, replacing its previously announced September 4 release date. The reason for the latest postponement has not been officially disclosed. However, the change comes ahead of the September 3 release of I’m Game, headlined by Dulquer Salmaan.