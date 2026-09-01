Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen's It’s A Medical Miracle gets release date

Akhila Bhargavan, who previously acted alongside Sangeeth in Premalu, plays the female lead in It's A Medical Miracle. The cast also includes Kottayam Nazeer, Anand Manmadhan, Kiran Peethambaran and Parvathy R Krishna, among others. The earlier released teaser of the film suggests that the story revolves around Sangeeth’s character gaining extraordinary hearing abilities after waking up from a coma. It has cinematography by Akhil Xavier, music by Mujeeb Majeed and editing by Rakesh Cherumadom.