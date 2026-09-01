Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen's It’s A Medical Miracle gets release date

Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen's It’s A Medical Miracle will hit theatres on September 18, announced the makers on Monday. Directed by debutant Shyamin Gireesh, the film is written by actor Nileen Sandra. The duo previously collaborated on the Karikku-backed mini-series Samarthya Shastram.
Akhila Bhargavan, who previously acted alongside Sangeeth in Premalu, plays the female lead in It's A Medical Miracle. The cast also includes Kottayam Nazeer, Anand Manmadhan, Kiran Peethambaran and Parvathy R Krishna, among others. The earlier released teaser of the film suggests that the story revolves around Sangeeth’s character gaining extraordinary hearing abilities after waking up from a coma. It has cinematography by Akhil Xavier, music by Mujeeb Majeed and editing by Rakesh Cherumadom.
It's A Medical Miracle is produced by Dr Paul Varghese and Sujith J Nair under the banners of Dr Paul’s Entertainment and Dream Big Films, respectively.