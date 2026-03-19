Dhurandhar The Revenge Movie Review: Masterful, marvellous mythmaking

Dhurandhar The Revenge (3 / 5)

The biggest reveal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not the identity of Bade Sahab but the identity of demonetisation. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi (the real deal, in an actual news footage; a rarity for the big screen) comes on TV to give his own “stroke of the midnight hour” speech, nullifying all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, R Madhavan’s spymaster Ajay Sanyal orders his subordinate to execute “Operation Greenleaf.” Soon after we see, not the long queues outside banks or small businessmen crying over losses, but a terror funder in Pakistan lamenting over the dire situation he is in. He has fake currency of over Rs 60,000 crore which has now been rendered useless. I let out a cackle but quickly composed myself. I was sitting in a packed hall.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is mythmaking at its cool, suave, stylish and high-octane best. If its filmmaking is arresting, its propaganda is even more unsubtle. The film seems to convey that everything that is happening is part of a bigger, masterful plan, mortal viewers like us will be unable to comprehend. If you are feeling distressed about the future of the country, about our standing in front of the US, about LPG shortage or fears of fuel crisis, just come, sit in the cinema hall and get lost in the movie magic, or better, spell. You are in safe hands.

After putting Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the grave, Indian asset Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) is on to strike off more names in his spy diary. The immediate aftermath of Dakait’s death is a gangwar in Lyari town between the Balochs, now headed by Uzair (Danish Pandor) and Arshad Pappu’s (Ashwin Dhar) Pathan gang. Soon enough, with some wits and firepower, Hamza gets Arshad out of his hiding place and Uzair gives him some head-severing justice. But Hamza has plans for Uzair as well. After getting him behind bars, Hamza takes over the throne of Lyari and gets even more embedded in the Pakistani underworld-terror networks. His influence increases. He gets thicker with toady politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) and the astute SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt). Bade Sahab invites him for a house call too. But with each step, Hamza is trying to foil the nefarious plans of the Pakistan underworld-terror syndicate all while keeping his identity covert.

Written and directed by: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun