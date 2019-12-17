YouTuber Raj Mohan turns director for Black Sheep’s debut production

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Famous YouTuber Raj Mohan, who has directed several sketch videos and radio plays, will make his feature film directorial debut soon. The film will be produced by popular YouTube channel, Black Sheep, and popular distributor Muruganandham under his Rockfort Entertainments banner.

Incidentally, Black Sheep’s debut directorial, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, produced by Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Karthik Venugopalan, had Raj Mohan in a key role.

“It’s a school film that will narrate the life of students in a humorous way. You can expect to see almost all the faces of the Black Sheep team. Apart from them, the film also stars fellow YouTuber Mic Set Sriram. Pre-production is underway and the film will soon go on floors,” says Raj Mohan. The film is expected to be a Summer 2020 release.