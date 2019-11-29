Home Entertainment Tamil

Fans can't keep calm as 'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' releases after two year delay

The movie was put on hold for more than two years due to production issues, it is being touted as an romantic action-thriller and will mark the first collaboration between director and actor Dhanush.

Published: 29th November 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lead actor Dhanush in 'Enai Noki Paayum Thota'.

Lead actor Dhanush in 'Enai Noki Paayum Thota'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: After several hurdles, delays and financial crunches, Dhanush’s long awaited film with versatile filmmaker Gautham Menon ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’ (ENPT) has hit the worldwide screens today.The much anticipated film stars Dhanush and Megha Akash.

The movie was put on hold for more than two years due to production issues. ENPT which is being touted as an romantic action-thriller will mark the first collaboration between director, Gautham Menon and Dhanush. Menon returned after a long gap pf three years, his last directorial was Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada in 2016. 

ALSO READ: Will Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota get a release on September 6?

Fans of the ‘Asuran’ star have been eagerly waiting for this romantic-thriller which is expected to portray the national award winning actor in multiple shades.

In a tweet last night, lead actor Dhanush posted:

According to the trailer, Megha will be essaying the role of an actress named Lekha, while Dhanush is a regular guy who falls in love with her. Even though the movies premise and various action sequences seem like a blockbuster package, the delay in it's release caused a serious dent in the buzz surrounding it. The songs, on the other hand, have become instant hits among the audience right after its release. The tracks “Maruvaarthai” and “Visiri’, composed by Darbuka Siva and sung by Sid Sriram, were well-received. 

The film also stars Sasikumar, Senthil Veerasamy, Sunaina and Vela Ramamoorthy among others. Telugu movie star Rana Daggubati will also be seen in a cameo.

Here are what the fans had to say: 

TAGS
Enai Noki Paayum Thota ENPT Dhanush Gautham Menon
