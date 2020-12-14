Gautham Karthik's next is a crime thriller set in Madurai

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Gautham Karthik is set to join hands with debutant director Dhakshinamoorthy Ramar for an investigative thriller. Dhakshinamoorthy says that the story will give a "new, realistic, never-seen-before portrayal of Madurai". "I don’t believe this side of Madurai was explored much onscreen," he adds.

On casting Gautham Karthik, he says, "Gautham has a 'Madurai look' that will be apt to this subject. Also, usually, people down south are portrayed as darkskinned, but I wanted a fair-skinned hero as the protagonist."

The team is also on the look-out for an actor to play a strong second male lead. "It's a role, which is as important as that of Gautham's. We have approached a big 80s hero and we are awaiting his response," says the director.

The cinematography for the film will be handled by Sridhar (of Pariyerum Perumal fame). Details about the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced. The film is produced by IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures. The shooting of the film has been slated to start by March 2021.