I-T department summons Tamil actor Vijay over tax evasion charges

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department on Monday summoned Tamil actor Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his alleged links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

The development comes after the I-T Department on Friday carried out a raid at the actor's residence in Panaiyur area in Chennai.

I-T sleuths held searches in connection with the success of a recent Tamil film ‘Bigil’ which was a Box Office hit, collecting around Rs 300 crore.

As per sources, the I-T Department on Thursday recovered Rs 65 crores from the residence of Vijay's alleged financer in Chennai during raids which were carried out in the connection with the tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas.

Searches by the Income Tax department on the premises of financier-cum-producer Anbu Chezhiyan in Chennai and Madurai last week had resulted in the total admission of Rs 165 crore tax evasion till now, according to department sources.

Sources told Express that the quantification of undisclosed income is underway.

The main highlight of this search is a seizure of Rs 77 crores from hideouts and secret places in Chennai and Madurai and 1.25 kg gold belonging to the financier, the sources said.

Residences and offices of ‘Bigil’ movie producer, distributor and financier Anbu Chezhiyan and actor Vijay were searched for alleged tax evasion on Wednesday.

A large number of property documents, promissory notes, post-dated cheques, taken as collateral security, were recovered and have been seized, the department said.

As per evidence during the search, it is estimated that concealment is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore, a release said.

