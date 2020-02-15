It's Nayanthara vs Samantha in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni will be battling it out for actor Vijay Sethupathi's attention in the upcoming romantic comedy "Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal".

Samantha shared the motion poster with a tweet that read: "Let's do this three times the trouble baby .#kaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #KRK"

This will be the first time Nayanthara and Samantha will be seen sharing screen space. This will also be for the first time where the "Theri" actress will be teaming up with Vijay.

The film is expected to go on floors soon, and it will be helmed by Nayanthara's beau Vignesh Shivan.

It is also for the second time where Vignesh, Vijay and Nayanthara are teaming up for a film. The trio had earlier worked together for 2015 released "Naanum Rowdy Dhan".