Shanthnu’s next, Murungaikai Chips

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Shanthnu, who is currently awaiting the release of Master, will be playing the lead in a film titled Murungaikai Chips. Produced by Libra Productions and First Man Films, and directed by Srijar, the film’s first look was released today.

“It’s a fun-filled romantic comedy that’s about a couple and custom and tradition-based issues they face when they’re all set for their first night. Whether they are able to succeed forms the crux of the story. Shanthnu and Athulya Ravi play the couple and K Bhagyaraj sir will play Shanthnu’s grandfather.

We’re trying to rope in a well known name to play the role of the grandmother. It will be a clean entertainer that will be suitable for everyone. We have completed the majority of the shooting before the lockdown commenced.

Once we get the permission to shoot again, we’ll wrap it up in two weeks time,” says Srijar who had earlier assisted Bharathiraja. Murungaikai Chips also stars Yogi Babu, Manobala, Anandraj, Mayilsamy, Rajendran, Reshma and Madhumita. Dharan Kumar who made his debut in Bhagyaraj’s Parijatham and had earlier worked with Shanthnu in Siddu +2, is composing music for this film.